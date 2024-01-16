RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Emergency Services, in preparation for this week’s steep drop in temperature, is reminding residents that a deep freeze can be dangerous for your plumbing.

When the water inside your plumbing freezes into ice, it expands — and that can cause your pipes to burst.

So how do I keep my pipes from freezing?

According to the department, these tips can help spare you both the hassle and the expensive repairs:

Set your thermostat to over 55 degrees Fahrenheit

Keep the water in your pipes moving — drip cold water from the faucet furthest from your main valve

Open the doors of cupboards and vanities where your pipes are, like under your sink, to help them keep warm

Insulate pipes in unheated areas

Close inside valves, open outside valves and open outside spigots to allow water to drain safely

Make sure you know where your emergency shut off valve is

You can find your shut off valve by locating where the water supply enters your home — usually your basement or a concrete box near the street. Water can be turned off by using either with a pipe or a crescent wrench to operate the valve.

Setups with a outside box may need to be opened with a screwdriver. It can be helpful to mark the valve with fluorescent paint or tape so it can be found in the dark.

My pipes are frozen — what do I do now?

First, confirm that they’re actually frozen — the easiest way to do this is ask a neighbor if they have water. If they don’t, the problem may be bigger, such as a water main break. If they do, it’s likely your pipes have frozen.

Frozen pipes are not a simple problem to fix, but the department has this list of recommendations:

Turn off your water using the main shut-off valve

Open affected faucets so that water will flow through as your pipe thaws

Use heat on or around the pipe using something like a hair dryer Be aware of flammable materials Do not use any kind of open flame Be careful not to boil the water, as this can also cause a pipe to burst

Once the pipes have been thawed, start to slowly turn the water back on

Check for cracks or leaks in all pipes and all joints

Call a licensed plumber if you cannot find the frozen section, cannot reach the frozen section or are unable to complete the above steps.

If your pipes do burst, immediately shut off your water and call a licensed plumber.

For more tips on how to protect your plumbing this winter during freezing temperatures, visit protectyourpipes.org.