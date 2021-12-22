2 taken to hospital after massive fire at home of former Va. Governor Chuck Robb

MCLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a house belonging to former Virginia Gov. Chuck Robb caught fire late Tuesday night in Northern Virginia.

The two-alarm fire started around 11:30 p.m. on the first floor of the large home in the 600 block of Chain Bridge Road, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, before spreading to the second floor.

There were two people inside, and they were transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries, the fire department said on their Twitter account. Property records show the home is owned by Robb and his wife Lynda, but there’s no word yet on whether they were the people inside.

Update – two alarm house fire in 600 block of Chain Bridge Road in McLean. Second alarm units returning to service. Fire Investigators on scene to determine cause. Photos from earlier in Fire. #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/k6KGjULXh4 — Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) December 22, 2021

The home was completely engulfed and the roof collapsed. Fire officials didn’t have additional details but are working determine the cause of the fire.

The 82-year-old Democrat was governor of Virginia from 1982 to 1986 and served in the U.S. Senate from 1989 to 2001.