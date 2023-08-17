HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — 12 hospitals in Hampton Roads were recognized for performing best practices as part of the American Heart Association’s “Get With The Guidelines” initiative.

Out of 2,600 hospitals in the U.S. that participate in the initiative, 43 are in Virginia.

The initiative is meant to improve outcomes for Americans who experience heart disease or stroke, which are the No. 1 and No. 5 causes of death in the U.S., respectively.

These health issues often require swift treatment. The American Heart Association said, in a release, that they are devoted to a world of healthier lives for all.

“Every 40 seconds, someone in America has a stroke or heart attack,” said Dr. Ethlyn McQueen-Gibson, leadership development chair of the American Heart Association Hampton Roads Executive Board of Directors. “Access to high-quality care is something that everyone should have, and the Get With The Guidelines program helps ensure all patients can access high-quality care.”

The American Heart Association recognizes hospitals across the country every year for those that perform best practices and guidelines. The 12 hospitals in Hampton Roads that were recognized this year are below:

Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center

Chesapeake Regional Medical Center

Riverside Doctor’s Hospital Williamsburg

Riverside Regional Medical Center

Riverside Walter Reed Hospital

Sentara CarePlex Hospital

Sentara Leigh Hospital

Sentara Louise Obici Memorial Hospital

Sentara Norfolk General Hospital/Sentara Heart Hospital

Sentara Princess Anne Hospital

Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center

Learn more at heart.org/getwiththeguidelines.