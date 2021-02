RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- While legislation giving localities the option to set up three outdoor refreshment areas where people can drink alcohol they buy within the area has advanced in the Virginia General Assembly, the House voted Thursday to unanimously reject a Senate substitute that was approved unanimously two days earlier.

House Bill 2266, introduced by Del. Hala S. Ayala (D-Prince William), would allow the board of directors of the Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Authority to increase the number of events a city, county, business improvement district or nonprofit can hold in a year.