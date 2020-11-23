Historic railway tunnel in Virginia now open to the public

Virginia

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

AFTON, Va. (AP) — Hikers and bicyclists can now explore a historic railroad tunnel in Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains after nearly two decades of restoration efforts.

The News Virginian reports that the the Claudius Crozet Blue Ridge Tunnel Trail system opened to the public Saturday.

The nearly mile-long tunnel was constructed between 1849 and 1859. Considered an engineering marvel at the time, the Blue Ridge Tunnel was designed by renowned French engineer Claudius Crozet.

The trail has parking lots on both sides and visitors need to bring their own lights to see.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10