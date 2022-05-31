ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County fire officials confirmed Tuesday that the hiker who fell 50 feet from the McAfee Knob summit over the weekend did not survive his injuries.

The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department says the hiker, identified as 23-year-old Paul Classen from the Netherlands, died at the hospital on Sunday, May 29.

Crews were dispatched around 6 a.m. on Sunday to the McAfee Knob summit in the Masons Cove area for a report of a man in his 20s who had fallen approximately 50 feet.

The department said three all-terrain vehicles (ATV), three police officers and about 30 fire and rescue personnel assisted with this operation.

The rescue team reached the injured hiker shortly before 7 a.m., provided aid, and started carrying him up to the top of the summit, which has an “extremely steep and rocky” terrain, fire officials said.

(Photo courtesy: Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department)

(Photo courtesy: Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department)

(Photo courtesy: Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department)

The first responders were later joined by a wilderness medicine doctor from Carilion and other rescuers, who reportedly helped carry the man to an ATV and then to a waiting medical helicopter, which brought him to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He succumbed to his injuries later that same day.