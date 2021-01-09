High-speed chase leads to officer-involved shooting on I-64 in Goochland; VSP releases statement

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WAVY/WRIC) – Virginia State Troopers reportedly shot and killed a man early Saturday morning who, after leading state police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 64, allegedly displayed a firearm as officers approached his crashed vehicle.

State police have not released the names of the troopers involved or the shooting victim, as the victim’s next of kin are still being notified.

According to state police, at 4:35 a.m. police radar registered a vehicle going 98 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Officials say the trooper turned on his emergency lights and siren, and as they pursued the vehicle in question, the driver refused to stop and exceeded speeds of 120 mph as officers gave chase.

The driver attempted to make a u-turn around mile marker 172, but the vehicle slid down the embankment and became stuck in the median.

The shooting occurred shortly after officers approached the vehicle and driver in question.

The troopers involved, who were uninjured in the chase and shooting, have been placed on administrative leave while the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Richmond Field Office investigates.