High school spring sports delayed two weeks by VHSL

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia High School League’s Crisis Management Committee decided on Friday to delay the high school spring sports season for two weeks due to the coronavirus.

The announcement came right before Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered all public K-12 schools in the state to close for two weeks from March 16-30.

The original spring sports start date was March 16, and the tentative spring season start date is scheduled for March 30.

“After continuing to assess the impact of COVID-19 we convened the VHSL Crisis Management Committee and it was decided that the best course of action and most prudent at this time was to delay spring sports first play date by two weeks,” VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun said. “The VHSL continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 and will continue discussions with public health officials and key stakeholders.”

A re-evaluation meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 25.

During the two-week period local school divisions will be able to decide whether they’ll still schedule spring practices. Games not played due to the delay or travel restrictions will not count as a forfeit.

The VHSL says their outdoor track championships and tennis championships, as well as the VHSL Spring Jubilee, will not be affected by the delays. All spring championships are still scheduled on their original dates.

The decision comes after day after the VHSL canceled the weekend’s state basketball tournament in Richmond due to the outbreak. Teams in classes 3-6 will all be named co-champions, including 7 from Hampton Roads.

