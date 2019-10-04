Herring announces new system for tracking evidence in sexual assault cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia will soon have a new system to track the evidence in sexual assault cases.

Attorney General Mark Herring announced the new tracking system Friday morning alongside victims advocate groups.

Herring says this system will address a major problem of thousands of cases rape kits that were in a backlog and not being processed.

This new system empowers victims to follow their cases each step of the way.

Victims will be able to logon to a system that tracks rape evidence kits. It will connect survivors, law-enforcement, hospitals and the scientists here at the Department of Forensic Science who process the evidence.

Herring says it’s a major step forward, and victims advocates say this was badly needed.

Tonight at 5, Chris Horne will have more on this new system and why it could remove an obstacle for victims of sexual violence to come forward and report their cases.