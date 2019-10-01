Here’s what you need to get your Virginia Real ID

Oct. 1, 2020 is the deadline to get your Real ID

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginians have one year left to upgrade their driver’s licenses to a Real ID.

The subtle change is nothing but a star at the top right corner of your ID but the change is necessary by Oct. 1, 2020. The star indicates that your identification card meets the new federal regulations ‘to board a flight or to access secure federal facilities, including military bases and some federal offices.’

The purpose of the Real ID is that it can act as a passport for domestic flights. Without it, travelers will need a different form of identification by this time next year.

When you go to the DMV, you’ll need a present proof of identity — like a passport or birth certificate — proof of social security number and two proofs of residency like a bill.

Here’s a list of documents accepted by the DMV. There is a one time fee of $10.