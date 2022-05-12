PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Social Security Administration (SSA) has once again released a list of the most popular baby names in Virginia.

The 2021 list features only one new name, with the other top nine names making the list for several years in a row.

Here’s a look at the top baby names in Virginia for 2021:

Boys

Liam

Noah

James

William

Oliver

Girls

Charlotte

Olivia

Emma

Ava

Sophia

On the boys’ side, all five of the top names made that list for the second year in a row. Oliver made its first appearance in the top five in 2020, but the other four names have been on the list since at least 2018.

With regards to the girls’ list, Charlotte, Olivia, Emma and Ava have made the top five each year since 2018. Sophia was in the top five in 2018 and 2019, but was knocked to number six in 2020.

Noah, Liam, Jacob, William and Mason were the top five boy names in the 2010s. Emma, Olivia, Sophia, Isabella and Ava were the top five girl names in the 2010s.

Check out the top names over the last century.