PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Do you enjoy showing off pictures of your kids and Facebook just isn’t enough? Then be sure to capture the excitement of your child on camera while fishing and enter their picture in the annual Kids ‘n Fishing Photo Contest sponsored by Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) and Green Top Sporting Goods!

Children awarded the first through third-place photographs of each category will receive a variety of fishing-related prizes. Winning pictures will also be posted on the DWR website, featured in the January/February issue of Virginia Wildlife magazine, and may be used in a variety of DWR publications. The winning pictures are those that best capture the theme of “kids enjoying fishing.”

Now through October 6, 2023, capture your child’s big smile as they show off a great fish!

Prizes

Each winner receives a rod and reel fishing combo and a lure and tackle assortment courtesy of Green Top Sporting Goods!

Contest Rules

Children must be in one of the following age categories when the picture was taken: 1–5, 6–10

Photos should be less than one year old

Photos must be taken in Virginia

Children in a boat must be wearing a life jacket, properly buckled or zipped

Only one photo entry per child

Judging will take place after the October 6, 2023 submission deadline. Winners will be posted on the DWR website and to DWR social media in November and featured in the January/February issue of Virginia Wildlife magazine

Prizes will be sent directly to the winning children

This contest is not open to DWR employees’ and sponsors’ immediate family. Immediate family members are defined as children, siblings or others residing in the same household with a DWR or sponsor employee.

Submitting Online

Photos must be submitted on or before October 6, 2023.

Enter the Kids ‘n Fishing Photo Contest! | Virginia DWR

Submitting By Mail

Submit photo on photograph-quality paper

Photo must not exceed 4″×6″ size

Please attach a piece of paper to the back of the photo including: child’s name, age, and address; a phone number of a parent or guardian; and the location the photo was taken.

A completed Photo Contest Release Form (PDF) must be submitted along with the photograph.

(PDF) must be submitted along with the photograph. Photos must be postmarked on or before October 6, 2023.

Check out the winning entries from last year’s contest for inspiration.