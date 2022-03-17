HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department tweeted that residents in the Tuckahoe area should not be alarmed if they heard a loud noise Thursday night.

In the video, officials can be heard counting down “3, 2, 1” to mark the blast.

Police said that the noise was a result of the investigation at 7200 West Durwood Court by Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) officials.

EOD officials were called on scene at 7200 West Durwood Court after explosive materials were found by officers executing a search warrant on the property. The job of the officials is to determine methods and procedures for locating and rendering safe all types of explosive ordnance.

Police said that after the loud boom, crews will cease operations for the night. Police will remain on scene with road closures in place.

According to police, several roads were closed around the area earlier in the day Thursday, including:

Ridge Top Road at Patterson Avenue

Horsepen Road at Patterson Avenue

Durwood Crescent at Horsepen Road

Ridge Top Road at Devon Road

Henrico Police advised drivers to seek alternate routes and to avoid the area.