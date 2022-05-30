HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Police have taken in a female suspect for questioning after witnesses reported that she fired gunshots at a moving vehicle on Memorial Day afternoon.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting on the 3400 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike shortly before 1 p.m. on Monday, May 30.



Credit: Forrest Shelor / 8News WRIC

According to Henrico Police, both the victim and the suspect were found shortly after the incident. Officers located a firearm before detaining the suspect for questioning. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone who may have more information is encouraged to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

Credit: Forrest Shelor / 8News WRIC

Credit: Forrest Shelor / 8News WRIC

Credit: Forrest Shelor / 8News WRIC

This is a developing story and details will be added as they become available.