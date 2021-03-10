Henrico County School Board member apologizes for controversial Dr. Seuss Facebook post

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County Public Schools School Board member issued a public apology on Wednesday for a controversial Facebook post she shared.

Michelle ‘Micky’ Ogburn said she did not read the entire post before she reposted it.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to publicly apologize to our community for my actions and my social media post,” she said in a public statement. “If I had read the offensive poem in its entirety, I would have never reposted it because this does not represent what I believe in.”

Ogburn said after she read the post in its entirety, she deleted it immediately. However, she said she understands her mistake “has caused others pain and opened wounds that I can only imagine.”

“I’m listening. I’m learning and I promise you that will not stop,” she said.

The Facebook post Ogburn was apologizing for was a picture of the Grinch giving the middle finger. This picture was accompanied by a poem criticizing people for “canceling” Dr. Seuss’ books.

Last week, Dr. Seuss Enterprises said it would stop publishing six of its books due to racist imagery. They said the decision was made last year and will include titles like “If I Ran the Zoo” and “The Cat’s Quizzer” because “(t)hese books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.”

“Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’s catalog represents and supports all communities and families,” the company said in a prepared statement.

Marcie Shea, also made a public statement on behalf of the School Board about Ogburn’s post:

“Racially insensitive acts whether intentional or unintentional hurt, therefore additional required cultural sensitivity and implicit bias training for the board will be implemented to heal, educate, and work toward overcoming the damaging effects of this incident. Equity, diversity and inclusion have been and continue to be priorities for the school board and all Henrico County Schools.”

There is no word yet on when this training will begin.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.