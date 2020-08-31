Henrico County mom praises police, community for reuniting her with 3-year-old son

Little Alexander headed home after pancakes with his new friends at the police station

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A mother and son are reunited on Sunday after a huge shock for the mom and what just seemed like a fun morning for the little boy. The Henrico County mom got a call she never could have imagined answering. A friend had seen a picture of her little boy on the news.

Her 3-year-old son Alexander had been found walking the road at 5:00 a.m. on Sunday morning after wandering away from his grandparents’ house. Alexander’s family is wishing to remain anonymous.

When his mother found out that Alexander had been out alone — she was “frantic, scared, and shocked” — but very relieved that he was safe and sound. She quickly called the police and got in the car with her husband to go get her son.

Alexander was spotted walking around in his favorite Crocs and pajamas when he was spotted by a man who called the police to come to help the little boy.

“The gentleman who stopped at 5 in the morning on a dark road, with very few lights at the time, it could’ve went a different way,” Alexander’s mom said. “He took the time to stop and keep him safe until the police could arrive.”

By the time his mother finally got in touch with Henrico Police, Alexander was simply enjoying some breakfast from McDonald’s.

“The officer went to get McDonald’s breakfast for him — got some pancakes, some bacon, a drink — and he was very happy,” Henrico Police Lieutenant Mehfoud said.

Lt. Mehfoud said they were trying to keep Alexander calm and “reassure him that we were trying to find his mom and dad.”

Alexander’s picture was sent out in order to help the police find his family. He wasn’t able to explain much to the police about where he lived. He knew his name, his mother’s name, and the color of his front door.

The family was reunited about an hour after the photo of Alexander was shared with the community. His mother was grateful to the officers and the man who found her little boy.

“So I know, that with all the stuff that is going on in the world today — that there is still good people out there who are just willing to do the right thing and help someone in need,” his mom said.

According to his mother, Alexander thinks he had a good day and picked up a few new friends along the way.

