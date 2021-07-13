Help is on the way for more Virginia parents struggling to afford daycare

PORTSMOUTH, Va (WAVY) — Gov. Ralph Northam recently announced the state is making child care available to more families who need help paying for it.

He’s extending the Child Care Subsidy Program and more families are now eligible. So, if you made too much money to qualify before, you might qualify now.

“Help wanted” signs are still hanging in windows all over Hampton Roads, leaving many to ask “Where have all the workers gone?” Turns out, they may be home with the kids.

“If I have a child at home, I may be willing and ready to work but if I can’t afford to pay for my child care, then it becomes self-defeating,” said Jane Glasgow, executive director at Eastern Virginia Medical School Minus 9to5.

Glasgow told WAVY the expansions to the Child Care Subsidy Program will help parents in several ways.

“So often we hear from parents that say ‘I have an interview, I can accept the job, but I’m not going to be able to get my child into child care fast enough,'” she said.

The program is not only for working parents, it’s also for those who are in education or training programs or those who are looking for work.

“This gives parents the opportunity to think about the care that they want, select the care that they want, as opposed to ‘I had to get something quickly and I took whatever I could get versus what I really wanted for my child,'” said Glasgow.

The expansion nearly doubles the previous income threshold in many regions of the commonwealth. For instance, a family of four making $7,400 a month is now eligible. The amount of money you receive will depend on your income and the number of children.

Glasgow said it also helps young kids get back into classrooms to learn and socialize, which educators say is imperative to success in school.

More resources: