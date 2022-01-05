Health Secretary Dr. Norman Oliver to step down as Youngkin takes office

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dr. Norman Oliver, who has served as Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, will step down from his position on Jan. 14, one day before Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin takes office.

“It has been an honor to serve the Commonwealth of Virginia as state health commissioner,” Dr. Oliver said in a statement Wednesday.

During his campaign, Youngkin promised he would oppose state mask and vaccine mandates.

Under Dr. Oliver’s leadership and at the behest of Governor Ralph Northam, the VDH implemented mask mandates in schools as they re-opened last Fall and required vaccines for state employees, but stopped short of mandating vaccination for teachers and students.

Dr. Oliver said he has been working with Youngkin’s transition team, but Youngkin has not yet named his pick for health commissioner.

Dr. Oliver declined a request for an interview.