Health officials warn of possible measles exposure in Central Virginia

Henrico and Chesterfield, Va. (WAVY) – Health Districts in central Virginia are warning the public about a possible measles exposure amidst holiday travel.

Central Virginia area health officials are attempting to identify people who may have been exposed.

Listed below are the dates, times, and locations of the potential exposure sites associated with the confirmed case of measles:

Richmond International Airport on Tuesday, December 17 from 9:00 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. Health officials say the person went to a private car waiting curbside and didn’t enter baggage claim.

Health Visions MD on Thursday, December 19 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.



The Virginia Department of Health warns that Measles is a highly contagious illness that is spread through coughing, sneezing, and contact with droplets from the nose, mouth or throat of an infected individual.

The symptoms usually appear in two stages.

In the first stage, most people have a fever of greater than 101 degrees, runny nose, watery red eyes, and a cough.

The second stage begins around the third to seventh day when a rash begins to appear on the face and spreads over the entire body.

Based on the date of exposure, officials say if you were infected with measles, you may develop symptoms as late as January 11, 2020.