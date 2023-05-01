Close-up details of the inside of the windshield is cracked due to an accident with another vehicle, severely. (Getty Images)

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A police officer and the driver of a car the officer stopped were hurt after another car hit the stopped one head-on Monday.

The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted at 12:21 p.m. that the incident led to the closing of one lane in each direction of Fairfax County Parkway at Braddock Road. The department explained in a follow-up tweet that an officer was on a traffic stop when a car, coming from the opposite direction of the stop at a high rate of speed, crossed over the median and hit the car that was involved in the traffic stop.

Medics took the police officer and the driver of the stopped car to the hospital. The Fairfax County Police Department said neither had injuries that were life-threatening.

The driver of the car that crossed the median stayed at the scene.