Head of rental management group says concern over evictions is overblown

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — While the CDC on Tuesday announced an extension to the nationwide eviction ban, the CEO of the Virginia Apartment Management Association said he wasn’t expecting to see a measurable increase in evictions following the lifting over the weekend of the federal eviction moratorium.

“I absolutely think that the concern is overblown,” said Patrick McCloud in a Tuesday morning interview.

The United States was several days past the end of the previous eviction moratorium when the CDC announced that the new moratorium on evictions would last until October 3.

Ahead of the renewed eviction ban, McCloud said through the Virginia Rental Relief Program, the money was there to help people who avoided eviction if they qualify. That money will be there for months to come. McCloud also said the rental relief program is working better in Virginia than in most states.

“We anticipate even at the current [usage] rate of funds, it’ll still be here well into 2022,” he said.

His organization represents clients who manage a quarter of a million rental units. McCloud said contrary to what you might believe, many landlords aren’t quick to evict.

“No one wants to evict anyone. It’s an absolute last resort. So if there’s a way we can help our residents find the money they need to meet their rental obligations, we’re gonna do it,” he said.

Because the process takes time, and can probably cost about six months’ rent on average, McCloud expected landlords would be hesitant to start evictions. He said it would be a better deal for landlords to take advantage of the RRP, which receives applications from both tenants and landlords.

“It’ll pay up to 15 months’ worth of rent, so there’s still the opportunity to be made whole, assuming the person qualifies,” he said.

The RRP started last November and since then, any notice for late payment of rent had to include information about the program.

“Being unaware of the RRP at this point and not doing your part is like being unaware of the COVID vaccine,” McCloud said.