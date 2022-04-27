BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Hard Rock International announced Wednesday that a temporary, full-service casino located in the old Bristol, Va. mall will open this summer, according to a release.

Only a short time after a new sign for the casino was installed outside of the former mall, the company announced that the temporary casino will hold its grand opening on July 8.

The temporary casino is being called the “Bristol Casino – Future Home of Hard Rock” according to the release. It will feature around 30,000 square feet of casino space, approximately 900 gaming slots, 20 tables and a sportsbook.

The casino will have the main casino floor, non-smoking and high-limit gaming areas as well as a restaurant, a sports bar, an entertainment lounge, and a smoking sports lounge.

Allie Evangelista said that in the months leading up to the opening, Hard Rock will be working hard to hire for the remaining positions.

The release states that the temporary casino will create 600 new jobs in Bristol. More information on the casino can be found on the Hard Rock Bristol Casino website.