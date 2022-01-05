Hanover police asking for help finding man missing after winter storm

HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Hanover, Spotsylvania and Louisa are working together in the search for a man who went missing in Hanover County during Jan. 3’s snowstorm.

According to a family member, Jacob Whaley was driving home Jan. 3 when his truck went into a ditch. He got out of the truck and called a relative, telling them he would walk the rest of the way, which was about six miles. A few hours later, Whaley texted family “I’m lost” before his phone died and he has not been heard from since.

According to Police, Whaley’s car has been found in Hanover County near the boundary with Spotsylvania, but Whaley has not been found in searches of the area.

Anyone with information regarding Whaley’s whereabouts are asked to contact police.