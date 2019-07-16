Handcuffed inmate escapes from VSP custody in Greensville County

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Greensville County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for an escaped inmate.

Although a photo has not been provided, officials say that the inmate is of Colombian descent, less than 5’7” and is thin build.

The inmate escaped from Virginia State Police custody around Exit 13 in the Otterdam Road.

Reports say that the man is wearing burgundy and red shorts with a cartoon character shirt.

The inmate was headed towards I-95 at Exit 13 towards Otterdam Road, according to officials.

Authorities say do not approach the inmate if you see him, but instead call 911.