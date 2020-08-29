Hampton Roads schools among those receiving grants for year-round, extended-year programs

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Two school divisions in Hampton Roads are among 10 school divisions that have received state grants to develop and implement year-round and extended-year instructional programs

The Virginia Department of Education announced Friday the awarding of more than $7.7 million, which will help create those programs in 55 schools across the state.

The school divisions that have received the grants include:

Bristol – $116,667 for an existing program at Joseph Van Pelt Elementary

Carroll County — $21,668 for existing programs at Carroll County High, Carroll County Middle, Fancy Gap Elementary, Gladesboro Elementary, Gladeville Elementary, Hillsville Elementary, Laurel Elementary, Oakland Elementary, Regional Alternative Education Center, and St. Paul School

Charlottesville — $93,313 for existing programs at Burnley-Moran Elementary, Clark Elementary, Greenbrier Elementary, Jackson-Via Elementary, Johnson Elementary, and Venable Elementary

Hampton — $1.2 million for existing programs at Bethel High, Hampton High, Kecoughtan High and Phoebus High

Hopewell — $1.5 million for programs at Carter G. Woodson Middle, Dupont Elementary, Harry E. James Elementary, Hopewell High, New Hope Academy, Patrick Copeland Elementary, and Woodlawn Learning Center

Newport News — $1,821,115 for existing programs at Carver Elementary, Ethel M. Gildersleeve Middle, George J. McIntosh Elementary, Hidenwood Elementary, Horace H. Epes Elementary, L. F. Palmer Elementary, Lee Hall Elementary, Newsome Park Elementary, Sedgefield Elementary and Willis A. Jenkins Elementary

Roanoke — $2,102,404 for programs at Garden City Elementary, Hurt Park Elementary, James Breckinridge Middle, John P. Fishwick Middle, Lincoln Terrace Elementary, Lucy Addison Middle, Morningside Elementary, Roanoke Academy for Math, and Westside Elementary

Salem — $300,000 for programs at Andrew Lewis Middle, East Salem Elementary, South Salem Elementary, and West Salem Elementary

Waynesboro – $600,000 for programs at Kate Collins Middle and Waynesboro High

“An extended or year-round calendar can play a key role in a school division’s strategy to promote equity by providing the supports and services students need to be successful when they need them,” Lane said. “I congratulate the educators in these divisions for engaging families and building consensus within their school communities about the potential benefits of adopting or implementing non-traditional calendars — an especially challenging task given current limitations on in-person gatherings and discussions.”

The funding came from the 2013 General Assembly created the Extended School Year Grant Program, which was created in response to a study that showed “achievement of historically underperforming students improved faster in extended-year programs than in schools following traditional calendars.”

