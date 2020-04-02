Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 4pm

Hampton Roads restaurants launch ‘online markets’ to sell bulk food to customers

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — With certain grocery store shelves near empty, restaurants are opening online markets in an effort to provide food more options to customers.

Restaurants are selling bulk meats, ingredients, bread, pastas, produce, and desserts.

Moe’s Market

Moe’s recently launched its online Moe’s Market where customers can browse and buy various proteins, sides, and Moe’s dips. Orders can be placed through the Moe’s app or website two hours in advance and picked up via curbside or delivery (free delivery through April 10).

  • A la carte proteins include 3-pound or 5-pound white meat chicken, adobo chicken, steak, pork, and ground beef 
  • A la carte ingredients include rice, beans, salsa, queso, guacamole, cheese, chips, chipotle ranch, and tortillas 

Moe’s locations are in Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Hampton, and Williamsburg.

CPK Market

The California Pizza Kitchen launched its online CPK Market which is offering meal kits, pantry items, beer, and wine.

Meal kits include taco kits, pizza kits, fruit and veggie kits, and the Chef’s Board. Pantry items include dairy, produce, meat and seafood, pasta dinner items, bread, and desserts.

CPK locations are in Virginia Beach and Norfolk.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories