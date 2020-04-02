Hampton Roads restaurants launch ‘online markets’ to sell bulk food to customers

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — With certain grocery store shelves near empty, restaurants are opening online markets in an effort to provide food more options to customers.
Restaurants are selling bulk meats, ingredients, bread, pastas, produce, and desserts.
Moe’s Market
Moe’s recently launched its online Moe’s Market where customers can browse and buy various proteins, sides, and Moe’s dips. Orders can be placed through the Moe’s app or website two hours in advance and picked up via curbside or delivery (free delivery through April 10).
- A la carte proteins include 3-pound or 5-pound white meat chicken, adobo chicken, steak, pork, and ground beef
- A la carte ingredients include rice, beans, salsa, queso, guacamole, cheese, chips, chipotle ranch, and tortillas
Moe’s locations are in Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Hampton, and Williamsburg.
CPK Market
The California Pizza Kitchen launched its online CPK Market which is offering meal kits, pantry items, beer, and wine.
Meal kits include taco kits, pizza kits, fruit and veggie kits, and the Chef’s Board. Pantry items include dairy, produce, meat and seafood, pasta dinner items, bread, and desserts.
CPK locations are in Virginia Beach and Norfolk.
