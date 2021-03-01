Hampton Roads police chiefs to help raise awareness for colorectal cancer

FILE – In this Tuesday, April 28, 2015 file photo, a patient has her blood drawn at a hospital in Philadelphia to monitor her cancer treatment. Companies are trying to develop blood tests that can look for signs of many types of cancer at once. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma, File)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and seven area police departments in Hampton Roads are partnering up to raise awareness about the disease on social media.

Throughout March, encouraging messages from the police chiefs as well as educational messages from the American Cancer Society will be shared via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn accounts.



Each department will conduct an internal awareness campaign amongst employees and encourage everyone eligible to get screened and encourage their loved ones to do the same.

Colorectal cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer and the third leading cause of cancer death in both men and women in the United States. Rapid declines in colorectal cancer incidence occurred in people 50 and older during the 2000s, largely because of increased screening with colonoscopy, which can prevent cancer by removing premalignant polyps.



In 2018, the American Cancer Society updated the recommendation to everyone 45 and older should be screened for colorectal cancer. This change was influenced by the rising incidence of colorectal cancer in young and middle-aged adults.

For more information about colorectal cancer and screening recommendations, visit the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org/colon-rectal-cancer or call 1-800-227-2345 to speak to a cancer information specialist.