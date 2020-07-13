Closings & Delays
Hampton Roads news anchor Jane Gardner dies following long-term battle with cancer

Virginia

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Sad news on Sunday for the Hampton Roads community.

Long-time local news anchor Jane Gardner died Saturday night after a long fight with cancer. Gardner worked at WTKR and WVEC throughout the ’80s and ’90s.

She won several awards for her work and was inducted in the Virginia Commonwealth University Hall of Fame in 2018.

