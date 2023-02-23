NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Local Del. Mike Mullin is mourning the loss of his youngest child, 4-month-old Peter.

“It is with great sadness that I share the passing of our baby, Peter,” Mullin said. “Rebecca and I appreciate the love and support that so many people are sending to us at this time but ask for privacy as we grieve the loss of our precious son.”

House Minority Leader Don Scott (D-Portsmouth) first made the announcement Thursday morning at the start of the House session.

Condolences have since poured in from across Virginia.

Susan Swecker, the chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Virginia said: “We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Mike and Rebecca’s son, Peter. Delegate, the love and prayers of the entire DPVA team are with you and your family.”

The news comes a day after Mullin, who’s represented the Peninsula since 2016, announced he would not seek reelection in the 93rd District. He said he wanted to spend more time with his children.

The child’s cause of death has not been shared at this time. The York County Sheriff’s Office told WAVY that an autopsy is being performed and they have no further comment.

This is a breaking article and will be updated.