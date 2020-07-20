Hampton man dies in Brunswick County crash during pursuit; passenger seriously injured

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man died in a crash early Monday morning on Interstate 85 in Brunswick County during a pursuit by law enforcement.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened around 5:20 a.m. when the driver of 2019 Porsche Cayenne ran off northbound I-85 at mile marker 37 during a pursuit initiated by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

State Police say the car overturned into a tree line, ejecting and killing the driver and seriously injuring the passenger. The passenger was wearing a seat belt at the time and airlifted to Virginia Commonwealth University Hospital.

The driver has been identified as 29-year-old Brian Alexander Thompson II, of the 1100 block of Piazza Place in Hampton.

The passenger, 35-year-old Marcus L. Jones of Hamlett, North Carolina, remains at VCU, police say.

Virginia State Police are still investigating.

