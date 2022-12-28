RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – A Hampton man was cited Wednesday after the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) prevented him from carrying a loaded gun onto a flight at RIC.

According to a press release, TSA stopped the man after his carry-on bag triggered an alarm at the security checkpoint. Officials then spotted the .380 caliber handgun that was loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber.

This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a traveler’s carry-on bag at Richmond International Airport on Dec. 28. (TSA photo)

TSA officers alerted airport police who then confiscated the gun and cited the man on weapons violations.

Guns caught at Richmond International Airport checkpoints from 2015 to 2022

Guns caught by year 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022(As of 12/28/22) RIC Airport 6 10 18 14 14 22 20 24

As listed in the table above, TSA officers detected 20 guns at security checkpoints in 2021. They have detected 24 so far this year.