Guns, cash, supplies recovered during arrest of suspected narcotics dealer in Virginia

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for the illegal distribution of narcotics on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office had an outstanding warrant for the arrest of 34-year-old Robert Zachary Davis.

He was brought into custody on Thursday after deputies saw Davis driving and conducted a traffic stop. Virginia State Police and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force assisted with the traffic stop and arrest.

Davis now faces charges for the possession with the intent to distribute heroin, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm while in possession of Schedule I or II narcotics and driving while revoked.

More charges are possible depending on lab results from the Virginia Department of Forensic Science.

A photo provided by the sheriff’s office shows the guns, cash, drug packaging supplies and possible narcotics that were confiscated during his arrest.

He is being held without bond at Central Virginia Regional Jail.