Gun-rights group that brought thousands to Richmond for Lobby Day last year returns

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginians usually take to the steps of the state Capitol, the first Monday after the General Assembly comes together for its annual legislative session, to address their concerns to legislators, on what is known as Lobby Day.

The Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL), a gun-rights group, is planning to attend Lobby Day in the City of Richmond on Monday bringing four caravans from across the commonwealth with them.

The non-profit said they have caravans leaving from Fairfax, Hampton, Emporia and Staunton. VCDL brought over 20,000 people to the event last year.

The group is planning peaceful demonstrations near the Science Museum where the Virginia General Assembly will convene.

VCDL said you can get breaking information from the event on your smartphone by subscribing to their Twitter account.