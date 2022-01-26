Guardian of 15-year-old accused of killing Lucia Bremer acquitted on gun charge

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Richard Pierce, owner of the gun that was allegedly used by Dylan Williams to kill Lucia Bremer last year, has been acquitted on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The charges stemmed from the fact that Williams, who is standing trial as an adult in that killing, was able to freely access the gun. Pierce is the adolescent’s guardian.

Commonwealth’s attorney Shannon Taylor said in a press release on Tuesday, Jan. 25 that the court found there was “insufficient evidence to convict.”

According to Taylor, Judge Margaret W. Deglau cited a “safety talk” given by Pierce about gun safety as “sufficient instead of simply locking away a lethal weapon in an appropriate manner.”

She and the family, Taylor said, shared an “extreme disappointment and frustration.”

Williams is set to be tried in July. Find out more about the case with WRIC’s complete coverage.