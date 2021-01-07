Grenades bought from antique shop linked to explosion that killed Virginia teen

ATF is asking for anyone who visited Shallotte, near the Ocean Isle Beach and Holden Beach area, and purchased an “inert” grenade from the Fancy Flea Antique Mall in June 2020 similar to the one pictured to contact the Charlotte Field Division at 704-716-1800 or the Washington Field Division at 202-648-8010.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WAVY) — Grenades bought from an antique shop in North Carolina last summer may be linked to an explosion that killed a Virginia teen, according to information from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

ATF is asking for the public’s help to recover any grenades that may have been purchased from Fancy Flea Antique Mall on Ocean Highway West in Shallotte. There’s the potential they could still be live.

A Virginia teen was killed on Dec. 23 by an exploding grenade ATF investigators believe was purchased from the shop in June 2020.

At the time of purchase, neither the buyer(s) or seller believed the grenades were still functioning or hazardous, according to ATF. The grenades were thought to be “inert” MK2 grenades, which were used during WWII.

In a previous news release in December asking for help locating a grenade purchased from the same shop, there was no mention of a death linked to the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-716-1800, 202-648-8010, 1-800-ATF-TIPS, or email ATFTips@atf.gov.