GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police are investigating the death of an employee at the Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt Friday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 6, a female employee of the facility was found dead inside her vehicle in the correctional center parking lot, according to information provided by State Police. Their Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Chesapeake Field Office is handling the case.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond will perform an autopsy.

State Police said at this stage of the investigation, her death does not appear suspicious in nature.