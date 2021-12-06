‘Great musician, even greater person’: Friends remember Eastern Shore man who died in weekend fire

NEW CHURCH, Va. (WAVY) — The community on the Eastern Shore is grieving the loss of a man known as a great musician but an even greater person.

Ed Mears, more commonly known as E.B., is being remembered by his friends after a Saturday night house fire took the 62-year-old’s life.

One of his friends Ron Watt says he was so shocked to find out EB had died. He was a friend who’d drive hours just for a fun jam session.

“I can pretty much sum it up by saying he was a great musician and even a greater person,” he said. “I can’t think of anybody that ever had any bad thoughts towards him or feelings. It blows a lot of our minds that anything like this could happen to him.”

EB played in venues all up and down the Eastern Shore, mainly at Seacrets in Ocean City. His friends say he rocked out with whatever he got his hands on.

“He could pick up any instrument that you could imagine and play it like no one else,” said Watt.

Robert Holmes says he first met Mears when they joined a band almost 10 years ago.

“That guy could sit down on a drum set. He could sit down on a guitar. I mean, a bass, keys, there was nothing he couldn’t play,” he said.

Even a day later, he’s still processing the sudden loss of a man who meant so much to the people he’d play for.

“I was literally getting ready to go play in church, I’m and we were doing a run-through when I found out about it yesterday morning. I mean it, it took me out,” he said.

Musicians on the Eastern Shore are mourning the lost of Ed “EB” Mears who died Saturday in a fire. Virginia State Police say they’re investigating it as a possible arson and homicide. Hear how his friends are remembering “a great musician and greater friend” tonight on @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/MyOrXpRzmd — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) December 6, 2021

Virginia State Police tonight say they’re investigating the fire as a possible homicide and arson after similar incidents happened over the weekend right across the state line in Maryland.

10 On Your Side contacted the Worcester County Fire Marshal for more information about the incidents there but have not heard back yet.

If you have any information that can help police in this investigation, reach out to Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.