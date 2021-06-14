Grand slam lifts Virginia to Super Regional title, Cavaliers move on to College World Series

Virginia’s Nic Kent (4) celebrates his fourth inning home run with Jake Gelof (22) during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Dallas Baptist on Monday, June 14, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/AP) — One swing of the bat is all it takes to change a game, and that one swing of the bat helped the Virginia Cavaliers on Monday secure their first berth in the NCAA College World Series for the first time since 2015.

Kyle Teel’s two-out grand slam home run in the bottom of the seventh put the Wahoos out in front for good, as Virginia won the Super Regional 5-2 over Dallas Baptist in Game 3 of the Columbia Super Regional.

Game 2

In Game 2, Griff McGarry gave up two hits and struck out a season-high 10 in seven innings and Virginia beat Dallas Baptist 4-0 in Game 2 of the Columbia Super Regional.

The Cavaliers improved to 5-0 this year in NCAA Tournament elimination games and forced a decisive Game 3 with the Patriots.

Zack Gelof gave Virginia a 1-0 lead with a line drive home run to lead off the eighth inning and Alex Tappen followed with a two-out three-run homer.

Brandon Neeck picked up the win with a scoreless eighth inning and Kyle Whitten pitched the ninth for his second save of the season.