Grand jury rules no officer wrongdoing in Xzavier Hill shooting; Dashcam footage released

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The Commonwealth Attorney’s office released the grand jury decision and dashcam footage of the fatal shooting of Xzavier D. Hill by Virginia State Police Troopers.

The announcement said the multi-jurisdiction jury convened on Feb. 24, to consider evidence of the Jan. 9 shooting of 18-year-old Hill.

The grand jury ruled unanimously that “the actions of the officers were justified in the exercise of deadly force and and criminal charges against the two Virginia State Police Troopers involved are not warranted.”

You can read the full grand jury report below:

After multiple protests and calls to release the dashcam footage from from the public, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office posted the video of the incident online.

The video shows the police pursuit of Hill. At about 4:32 in the video the white sedan Hill was driving attempts to make a U-turn to evade police, and ending up in a ditch.

Next, officers are seen approaching the vehicle with guns drawn. The jury’s report transcribed the following exchange:

Trooper S. Layton: Get out of the car now! Get out of the car now! Get out of the car now!

Trooper B. Bone: Show me your hands, do it now!

Trooper Layton: Get out of the car now!

Trooper Bone: Put your hands up.

Trooper Layton: Put your hands up! Let me see your hands!

Trooper Bone: Put your hands up!

Xzavier Hill: My door doesn’t open.

Trooper Layton: Put your Hands out the door! Stop moving! Put your hands out the door! Put your hands out the window! Put your hands out the window! Hey, He’s reaching, reaching, reaching!

Trooper Bone: Stop reaching! Gun!

Trooper Layton: He’s got a gun! Gun! Gun! Gun!

It is hard to see what is happening in the video, but you can see movement from inside the sedan. At about 5:15 in the video troopers fire multiple shots into the car.

Trooper Bone: He’s got the gun in his hands!

Trooper Layton: Yeah, I got you. Hey, drop the gun!

You can watch it here, but viewer discretion is advised.