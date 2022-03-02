Gov. Youngkin signs 8 bipartisan bills into law

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – An investigation is underway after the body of an unidentified woman was found burning in a shopping cart left in the Chinatown neighborhood of Los Angeles on Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported just before 5 a.m., a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed. Investigators say a man who works in the area discovered the burning shopping cart and tried to douse the flames. The man then called 911 after discovering the body.