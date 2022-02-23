Gov. Youngkin recognizes recipients of 2021 Governor’s Fire Service Awards

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the recipients of the 2021 Governor’s Fire Service Awards as part of the Virginia Fire Chiefs Association and Rescue Conference in Virginia Beach.

The awards were established in 2002 to honor excellence in Virginia’s fire services. They are facilitated by the Virginia Department of Fire Programs in collaboration with the Virginia Fire Services Board.

“I am pleased to recognize these outstanding fire service professionals,” said Youngkin. “I’m so grateful to Virginia’s fire service personnel for risking their lives every day to protect us. I’m proud to honor and thank Virginia’s first responders and support staff for their dedication to the Commonwealth.”

Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Robert Mosier said 13 award recipients were celebrated across Virginia.

“Each of them has contributed something toward the betterment of Virginia’s fire service and we are grateful for their contributions to the Commonwealth,” said Mosier.

Chesapeake Amateur Radio Services received the Civilian Excellence in Virginia Fire Service Support Award. Lt. Andrew Zysk of the Newport News Fire Department was also recognized and received the Virginia Firefighter of the Year.

Other departments and agencies in other parts of the state were also recognized for excellence in fire services, community risk reduction, fire marshals’ offices, outstanding response, and more.