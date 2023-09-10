RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Glenn Youngkin has granted an absolute pardon to a Loudoun County father whose daughter was sexually assaulted at a Loudoun County school.

Scott Smith was arrested and convicted for disorderly conduct at a 2021 Loudoun County School Board meeting after his daughter was sexually assaulted at Stone Bridge High School.

Scott Smith is a dedicated parent who’s faced unwarranted charges in his pursuit to protect his daughter. Scott’s commitment to his child despite the immense obstacles is emblematic of the parental empowerment movement that started in Virginia. In Virginia, parents matter and my resolve to empower parents in unwavering. A parent’s fundamental right to be involved in their child’s education, upbringing, and care should never be undermined by bureaucracy, school divisions or the state. I am pleased to grant Scott Smith this pardon and help him and his family put this injustice behind them once and for all. Governor Glenn Youngkin

On his first day in office, Youngkin initiated an investigation into the sexual assaults in Loudoun County schools. The investigation ultimately led to the firing of Superintendent Scott Ziegler.

To read Gov. Youngkin’s pardon of Smith click here.