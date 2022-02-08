Gov. Youngkin orders flags be flown at half staff Wednesday to honor Bridgewater College officers killed

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – Gov. Glenn Youngkin has ordered the flag of the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff.

The order takes effect at sunrise on Wednesday, Feb. 9 and will continue until sunset and includes flags at all local, state and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia to remember police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson who were killed in the shooting at Bridgewater College on Feb. 1.