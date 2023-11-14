RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin broke ground Monday on the Interstate 64 Widening Project, which will add a general purpose lane on both the eastbound and westbound sides from just west of the Bottoms Bridge exit to just east of the New Kent Courthouse/Providence Forge exit in New Kent County.

The highly anticipated project is expected to increase capacity and mobility, alleviate congestion, improve safety, and enhance connectivity along the I-64 corridor.

The project will be the first of three segments that will widen I-64 from four to six lanes from mile marker 204.9 in New Kent County to 233.3 in James City County, with the widening taking place in the median of the interstate within the existing right-of-way.

“Transportation drives commerce, economic growth and connects Virginians across the Commonwealth,” Youngkin said. “Through continued investments in our local and regional communities, the I-64 Widening Project will help unlock the corridor to unify the Richmond and Hampton Roads regions and enhance job opportunities and economic prosperity. We’ve only just broken ground on the project and we’re already seeing companies make significant investments along the corridor.”

Companies such as Buc-ee’s and Auto Zone are already expanding along the corridor. Once complete, the project will provide a seamless connection between the Port of Virginia and the rest of the Commonwealth.

U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner applauded the groundbreaking of the I-64 Gap Widening Project. They secured $25 million for the project through the competitive Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program.

“We’re thrilled that we’re one step closer to widening I-64 to make it easier to travel, reduce congestion, and improve safety,” said the senators. “Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and American Rescue Plan, critical transportation projects like this one are finally materializing. We look forward to seeing the positive impacts this will have for Virginians.”

The $756 million project will expand the corridor from two lanes to three lanes and add 10-foot-wide paved shoulders in both directions.

“Adding a third lane in each direction of the I-64 Gap will provide a more efficient and safer connection between Richmond and Hampton Roads,” said VDOT Commissioner Stephen Brich.

House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight points out that I-64 is a key evacuation route for Hampton Roads and a major connector for Virginia’s defense sector. “The I-64 Gap Widening Project will increase the connectivity of the Commonwealth’s national defense infrastructure,” said Knight.

The project has been divided into three sections of I-64 and are labeled segments A, B and C. Work on segment A begins mid-November. All three segments are expected to be complete by spring 2028.

According to the Governor’s office, efforts will be made to ensure the continued availability of two lanes for motorist throughout each phase of construction.

For more information about the I-64 Widening Project click here.