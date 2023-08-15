RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — On Tuesday, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced more $52 million in Affordable and Special Needs Housing (ASNH) loans.

The funds will be dispersed among 49 projects across the state. According to the press release, these projects will create and preserve 3,248 total units for low-income and extremely low-income households, including 337 permanent supportive housing units, 3,155 rental units and 93 units for sale as homeownership opportunities.

“Ensuring that Virginians have access to attainable, affordable, and inclusive housing is not only a fundamental need but also a strategic component for the prosperity of our state,” said Youngkin. “By bolstering the availability of affordable housing, we are planting the seeds of economic empowerment, by strengthening our communities, and ensuring a prosperous Virginia to live, work and raise a family for generations to come.”

Funding for ASNH loans primarily come from four sources: the federal HOME Investment Partnerships Program, the federal National Housing Trust Fund (NHTF), Housing Innovations in Energy Efficiency (HIEE), Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) state funds and the Virginia Housing Trust Fund (VHTF).

The process to secure an ASNH loan is competitive. Sixty applications were received for this round of funding.

To learn more about the ASNH program click here.