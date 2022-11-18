RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Governor Youngkin unveiled his new “Make Virginia Home” Plan Friday during the 2022 Virginia Governor’s Housing Conference.

According to a press release, the plan will promote increasing the supply of attainable, affordable and accessible housing across the Commonwealth.

During the conference, Youngkin made the following statement about his new housing plan:

After listening directly from Virginians on the various housing issues across our Commonwealth, my administration created the ‘Make Virginia Home’ plan. It is designed to address the restrictions on housing supply, improve and streamline permitting processes, and protect property owner rights. For far too long, Virginians have faced unnecessary burdens that have limited their housing options and opportunities. Today’s plan is a needed step to improve housing options and keeps my commitment to lower the cost of living and make Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family. Governor Glenn Youngkin

The Make Virginia Home Plan will focus on multiple key areas in order to increase attainable housing in the Commonwealth: