RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that the Criminal Justice Services Board has awarded $20 million to local and state criminal justice programs in Virginia.

Youngkin announced Operation Bold Blue Line in October, in an attempt to reduce violent crime in Virginia.

“Today’s grant funding provides Bold Blue Line with resources for Virginia localities to address violent crime through a combination of comprehensive law enforcement, prosecutorial, and community-based initiatives, as well as providing much needed equipment and technology for law enforcement training academies in Virginia,” said Youngkin. “Today’s award also supports my officer hiring initiative, ‘Option V’ that encourages certified law enforcement officers from other states to become certified in Virginia and work for a Virginia law enforcement agency.”

Programs receiving grant funding include:

$2.6 million from the Operation Ceasefire Grant Fund to hire six additional prosecutors, and three group violence intervention coordinators.

$2.3 million from the Operation Ceasefire Grant Fund to implement violent crime reduction strategies, train law enforcement officers, and award grants to organizations engaged in group violence intervention efforts.

$5.0 million for the Virginia Hospital Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative to provide services to victims of violent crime in hospitals with the goal of reducing future incidences of violence-related injuries and homicides.

$7.4 million to 12 Virginia cities experiencing high levels of violent crime for law enforcement training and equipment.

$148,600 for two additional Option V Academies which offer expedited law enforcement training for officers sworn or previously sworn in other states who would like to become a sworn officer in Virginia.

$2.4 million for the 11 Regional Criminal Justice Academies to purchase equipment and supplies for firearm training scenario simulators.

“As a former Sheriff, I understand how essential these grant funds, especially the law enforcement equipment and officer training grants, are to support our entire Virginia law enforcement community,” said Robert Mosier, Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security in Virginia.

“The grants awarded today by the Criminal Justice Services Board reflect the Governor’s commitment to making communities safe by taking action to reduce violent crime by supporting local law enforcement and funding community initiatives,” said Department of Criminal Justice Services Director Jackson Miller.

More funding opportunities will be available in the upcoming months.