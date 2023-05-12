RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that the Criminal Justice Services Board has awarded $2.4 million to go toward statewide Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT).

ALERRT provides evidence-based training for all law enforcement and civilians to neutralize and survive attacks. The funding will support 16 law enforcement and 48 civilian courses each year.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates the Commonwealth’s renewed commitment to ensuring Virginians and first responders are able to enroll in best-in-class courses that equip them with the skills they need to best respond to active attack events,” Youngkin said. “This program will build a culture of preparedness by increasing consistent and coordinated first responder training and civilian education.”

The Department of Criminal Justice Services also plans to offer law enforcement active attack courses for agencies across the state, as well as civilian courses and webinars and a age-appropriate eLearning program from students in K-12.