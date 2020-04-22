Gov. Northam’s office says he has not left the state of Virginia since the stay-at-home order went into effect

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has not left the state since his Executive Order requiring Virginians to stay at home and limit travel went into effect, his office confirmed with 8News in Richmond.

The Executive Order asks Virginians to “remain at their place of residence,” with exceptions for working, household shopping, engaging in outdoor activities, seeking medical attention, taking care of family, attending worship services and other limited travel.

Gov. Northam’s office denies rumors that he has traveled to his home in the Outer Banks during the stay-at-home order. The baseless rumor is circulating on websites and social media.

“This is a fact: Gov. Northam has been working on behalf of Virginians seven days a week and has not left Virginia since stay-at-home orders have been in place. Anything else is a lie. People spread lies all the time for political gain and they should be ashamed of themselves,” said the Governor’s office.

Republican Sen. Amanda Chase posted a video Wednesday morning on Facebook saying that she looked into the rumors and they are false.

“Our initial report is that this is a false claim… that this is not true,” Sen. Chase said in the video. “We’re still looking into it, but I just want to let you know that the people that I have looking into this are finding that this claim is unfounded and not true.”

10 On Your Side also reached out to the Attorney General’s Office to ask if they’ve heard the rumors and if they are looking into them.

