Gov. Northam to host virtual town hall Thursday on racial equity, police reform

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Ralph Northam is set to hold a community town hall Thursday night on racial equity and police reform.
The town hall will run from 6-8 p.m. Thursday and feature four police chiefs and a sheriff from Norfolk, Newport News, Harrisonburg, Herndon and Shenandoah County.
The town hall is virtual and will be live on the internet.
The forum will be livestreamed here on WAVY.com and on WAVY’s Facebook page.
Registration is required to watch the stream directly on the Webex site, and can be done by clicking this link.
